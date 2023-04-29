Brighton & Hove Albion are determined to sign Liverpool midfielder James Milner against Jurgen Klopp’s will – but a move will have to wait due to Premier League restrictionsFull Article
Brighton 'preparing to sign James Milner' despite Jurgen Klopp wanting to keep him
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
James Milner: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on 'incredible' midfielder linked with Brighton move
BBC Local News: Sussex -- Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praises the "incredible" impact of James Milner, with the veteran midfielder..
BBC Local News
James Milner: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on 'incredible' midfielder linked with Brighton
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praises the "incredible" impact of veteran midfielder James Milner, who is linked with a move to..
BBC Sport