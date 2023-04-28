Listen to BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra commentary and follow text updates as Leinster take on Toulouse for a place in the final of the Champions Cup.Full Article
Champions Cup semi-finals: Leinster v Toulouse - radio & text
Leinster thump Toulouse to make Champions Cup final
BBC Sport
Leinster score five tries to book their place in a home Heineken Champions Cup final with victory over Toulouse at Aviva Stadium.
