Jeff Stelling confirms decision to leave Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday show
Published
BirminghamLive brings you the latest football news as Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling confirms he will leave Soccer Saturday show.Full Article
Published
BirminghamLive brings you the latest football news as Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling confirms he will leave Soccer Saturday show.Full Article
The current football season will be Jeff Stelling's last as part of the Sky Sports team after the Gillette Soccer Saturday..