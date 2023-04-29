F1 World Champion Max Verstappen lost his head at George Russell following the Azerbaijan GP sprint race – calling the Mercedes driver a 'd***head' after the raceFull Article
Max Verstappen calls George Russell 'd***head' after Azerbaijan GP Sprint race
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New sprint could make race more chaotic - Verstappen
Max Verstappen says the new sprint-race format will make the Azerbaijan Grand Prix "a little more chaotic".
BBC Sport
Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Max Verstappen says new sprint format could make race more chaotic
Max Verstappen says the new sprint-race format will make the Azerbaijan Grand Prix "a little more chaotic".
BBC News