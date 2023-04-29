George Russell was ‘surprised’ by Max Verstappen’s anger after the Dutchman called him a ‘d***head’ during a bust-up between the pair following the Azerbaijan GP sprint raceFull Article
George Russell 'surprised' by Max Verstappen 'd***head' rant at Azerbaijan GP
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Defiant Russell rejects Verstappen's criticism
BBC Sport
A defiant George Russell rejects Max Verstappen's criticisms after the pair collided at the start of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix..