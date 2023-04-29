Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV picked by Los Angeles Rams in fourth round of NFL draft
Amid speculation he could last well into Day 3 or go undrafted, Stetson Bennett IV was taken by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft.
Georgia had quite the showing in the NFL Draft this year. Two Bulldogs, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, were drafted in the first..