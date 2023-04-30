Brittney Griner will attend White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Published
Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle Griner will accompany CBS News to the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington on Saturday.
Published
Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle Griner will accompany CBS News to the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington on Saturday.
US President Joe Biden has taken it on the chin at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner as he laughed gamely through..
“I believe in the First Amendment, and not just because my good friend Jimmy Madison wrote it,” joked President Joe Biden..