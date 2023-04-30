Gooch takes Singapore for 2nd straight LIV title
Talor Gooch scored a playoff hole victory against Sergio Garcia at the LIV Singapore tournament on Sunday to become the first player to win back-to-back LIV Golf titles.Full Article
American Talor Gooch beats Spain's Sergio Garcia in a play-off in Singapore to claim back-to-back titles on the LIV Golf tour.