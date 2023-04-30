Stetson Bennett IV wins yet again by landing with Rams in 2023 NFL draft
Doubted by many through the pre-draft process, Stetson Bennett IV once again came out on top when the Rams selected him in the fourth round Saturday.
Georgia had quite the showing in the NFL Draft this year. Two Bulldogs, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, were drafted in the first..