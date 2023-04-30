2023 Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix Results

Event: Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix Track: Baku street circuit Weather: dry 25°C Tarmac: dry 42°C Humidity: 50% Wind: 1 km/h E Pressure: 1009 bar Sergio Pérez scored his 6th F1 race win today. The Mexican driver won the Azerbaijan F1 GP for the second time. It was his 2nd race win of the 2023 season......check out full post »