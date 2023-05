Paris Saint-Germain’s 10 men slipped up at the Ligue 1 summit once again after they suffered a 3-1 loss against a worthy Lorient on Sunday. Achraf Hakimi’s 20th-minute dismissal for a second yellow card followed Enzo Le Fee’s surprise opener for the visitors at Parc des Princes. Although Kylian Mbappe brought Christophe Galtier’s side back […]