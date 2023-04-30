Pérez beats Verstappen to win Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Published
After a dominant win, with a dose of luck, Sergio Pérez seems increasingly like a Formula One title contender. Red Bull's status as the leading team isn't in…Full Article
Published
After a dominant win, with a dose of luck, Sergio Pérez seems increasingly like a Formula One title contender. Red Bull's status as the leading team isn't in…Full Article
Red Bull's Sergio Perez overtakes Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to win the sprint at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.