Brittney Griner returns to the court as the Phoenix Mercury start WNBA training camp
Published
Even with Brittney Griner's presence around Phoenix during the offseason, it was still emotional for others seeing her there at Mercury training camp.
Published
Even with Brittney Griner's presence around Phoenix during the offseason, it was still emotional for others seeing her there at Mercury training camp.
ViewThe spotlight was back on the Phoenix Mercury’s All-Star center Brittney Griner. Her presence brought her supporters to their..