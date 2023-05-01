Yankees put Judge on injured list with hip strain
Published
New York placed captain Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list Monday, retroactive to Friday, when he first missed time with a hip injury suffered last week.Full Article
Published
New York placed captain Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list Monday, retroactive to Friday, when he first missed time with a hip injury suffered last week.Full Article
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees captain Aaron Judge is going on the injured list because of a strained right hip, joining Giancarlo..