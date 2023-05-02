Snooker ace Mark Selby sent a message of support to his wife following the Snooker World Championship final, having previously opened up about her aiding him through his mental health strugglesFull Article
Mark Selby's wife Vikki saved his career with mental support before her own ill-health
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Snooker ace Mark Selby says 'health is more important' as he sends message to wife Vikki
Snooker ace Mark Selby sent a message of support to his wife following the Snooker World Championship final - before champion Luca..
Daily Star