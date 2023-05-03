Questions, fear loom as two horses from same barn collapse, die at Churchill Downs
Published
On Saturday, Parents Pride collapsed and died following the eighth race at Churchill Downs. On Tuesday, a similar tragedy occurred to Chasing Artie.
Published
On Saturday, Parents Pride collapsed and died following the eighth race at Churchill Downs. On Tuesday, a similar tragedy occurred to Chasing Artie.
On Saturday, Parents Pride collapsed and died following the eighth race at Churchill Downs. On Tuesday, a similar tragedy befell..