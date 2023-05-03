Liverpool's outside hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League remain alive after Mohamed Salah continues his remarkable Anfield scoring form to help sink Fulham.Full Article
Liverpool beat Fulham to keep top-four hopes alive
