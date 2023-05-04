Yankees GM Brian Cashman says season isn't over despite injuries: 'Don't give up on us'
Published
The New York Yankees have got off to a disappointing start to the season, but GM Brian Cashman assured concerned fans that they are still contenders.
Published
The New York Yankees have got off to a disappointing start to the season, but GM Brian Cashman assured concerned fans that they are still contenders.
Nearly two years ago, GM Brian Cashman described the Yankees as being “unwatchable” as he referred to a fourth-place team that..
With the injured list filling up, the replacement Yankees have failed to step up