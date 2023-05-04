SRH Vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SRH Vs KKR IPL 2023 Match No 47 in Hyderabad, 730PM IST, May 4

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match no. 47 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SRH vs KKR, Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.