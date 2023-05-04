Oakland A’s Fans Want Team to Sell Rather Than Move to Las Vegas
Published
Chants of “Sell the team!” ring out at Oakland Coliseum, but fans know the A’s are likely following the N.B.A.’s Warriors and the N.F.L.’s Raiders out of town.Full Article
Published
Chants of “Sell the team!” ring out at Oakland Coliseum, but fans know the A’s are likely following the N.B.A.’s Warriors and the N.F.L.’s Raiders out of town.Full Article
Are Las Vegas fans ready for another major league sports team? We find out after a headline in the Associated Press questioned our..
James and I discuss all the pertinent topics of the week like whose job is it to clean up messes on a plane and why people who fly..