Practical Move scratched from Kentucky Derby; Cyclone Mischief moves into field
Published
Practical Move, which had 10-1 odds, is out of the 2023 Kentucky Derby field. Louisville trainer's Dale Romans' Cyclone Mischief is now in the field.
Published
Practical Move, which had 10-1 odds, is out of the 2023 Kentucky Derby field. Louisville trainer's Dale Romans' Cyclone Mischief is now in the field.
Should you back Forte, Derma Sotogake, or Practical Move with your 2023 Kentucky Derby bets at Churchill Downs?