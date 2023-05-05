Alexis Mac Allister’s Late Penalty Helps Brighton Stun Manchester United In Premier League Clash
Published
Brighton stunned Manchester United 1-0 at home in a Premier League match thanks to a late penalty by Alexis Mac Allister.Full Article
Published
Brighton stunned Manchester United 1-0 at home in a Premier League match thanks to a late penalty by Alexis Mac Allister.Full Article
Brighton snatched a dramatic win over Champions League-chasing Manchester United courtesy of a 99th-minute penalty by Alexis Mac..