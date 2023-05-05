Gervonta Davis will serve 90 days of house arrest rather than be put behind bars for leaving four people - including an injured pregnant mother - in hospital after a hit-and-runFull Article
Gervonta Davis spared jail over hit-and-run that injured pregnant mum and three others
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Boxing star Davis avoids jail for '20 hit-and-run
Lightweight boxing star Gervonta "Tank" Davis has been sentenced to 90 days of home detention and three years probation for a 2020..
ESPN