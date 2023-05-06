Devin Booker, Kevin Durant lead way in Game 3 as Suns get back into series with Nuggets
Published
Devin Booker matched his playoff career high with 47 points and Kevin Durant poured in 39 as the Suns cut their series deficit vs. Nuggets to 2-1.
Published
Devin Booker matched his playoff career high with 47 points and Kevin Durant poured in 39 as the Suns cut their series deficit vs. Nuggets to 2-1.
Devin Booker scored 47 points and Kevin Durant added 39 and the Phoenix Suns got back in their Western conference semifinal with..