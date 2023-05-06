Event: Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix Track: Miami International Autodrome Weather: Partly Cloudy dry 28°C Tarmac: dry 47°C Humidity: 56% Wind: 6.1 km/h Pressure: 1009 bar Sergio Pérezc qualified as quickest for the 3rd time today. The Red Bull driver scored pole position for tomorrow's 2023 Miami Grand Prix. It was his second pole of the season.....check out full post »Full Article
F1 Qualifying Results 2023 Miami F1 GP
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Miami Dental Group - #1 Teeth Whitening in Kendall, FL
Rumble
Miami Dental Group - Kendall is a dental practice that offers a wide range of services, including teeth whitening. Our Kendall..