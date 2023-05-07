Mage Wins the Derby After an Agonizing Week at Churchill Downs
Published
Mage, with Javier Castellano aboard, won by a length, bringing joy and relief to fans after a dispiriting run-up to the race in which seven horses died.Full Article
Published
Mage, with Javier Castellano aboard, won by a length, bringing joy and relief to fans after a dispiriting run-up to the race in which seven horses died.Full Article
Mage sprinted to victory Saturday at the scratch-filled 149th Kentucky Derby, bringing trainer Gustavo Delgado and jockey Javier..