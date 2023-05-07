LeBron James on Bronny James' commitment to USC: 'One of the best days of my life'
Published
LeBron James' son Bronny committed to USC on Saturday. James called the moment "very humbling" and said it was "one of the best days of my life."
Published
LeBron James' son Bronny committed to USC on Saturday. James called the moment "very humbling" and said it was "one of the best days of my life."
The younger James will play collegiately for the Trojans next season
After this Chinese newbie’s road test this month comes the longer, everyday test
*Why we’re running it: ** *Ora is..