Plymouth Argyle are crowned as League One champions after coming from behind to win 3-1 at Port Vale on the final day of the season.Full Article
Plymouth Argyle win League One title
Port Vale vs Plymouth LIVE - updates as leaders hit back after Plant strike
Live blog from Port Vale's final game of the League One season, at home to Plymouth Argyle.
Port Vale team news vs Plymouth as Wilson returns in three changes
Port Vale vs Plymouth LIVE - team news and match updates from Vale Park
Port Vale 1-3 Plymouth Argyle: Pilgrims win League One title
Port Vale v Plymouth Argyle
Port Vale vs Plymouth Argyle Live: Pilgrims bid for League One title
Steven Schumacher's Pilgrims have already been promoted going into their season-ending game at Vale Park