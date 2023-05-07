In Miami, it was Sergio Perez who secured the pole position for Red Bull in a qualifying session marked by a red flag that interrupted Q3 early, leaving some big names unable to complete their soft-tyre runs. Nevertheless, Perez deserves full credit for his quick performance in Q3, while Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both.....check out full post »Full Article
Analysis 2023 Miami F! GP Qualifying by Peter Windsor
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
