Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, dies at 26, per reports
Nick Gilbert was known to NBA fans as the Cavaliers' team representative and good luck charm at draft lotteries. He suffered from neurofibromatosis.
Nick Gilbert, the son of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and wife Jennifer, has died at 26 after a lifelong battle with..
Gilbert represented the Cavaliers at four NBA Draft lotteries