Nuggets' Nikola Jokic gets in tussle with Suns owner Mat Ishbia, receives technical foul
Published
Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic received a technical foul after a courtside tussle with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia.
Published
Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic received a technical foul after a courtside tussle with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia.
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic will be fined $25,000 – but won't be suspended – for his role in a sideline..
In retrieving the basketball from a fan on Game 4 of the Nuggets - Suns series, Nikola Jokić shoved Suns owner Mat Ishbia,..