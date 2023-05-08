Latest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker reacts to West Ham United's win over Manchester United.Full Article
Gary Lineker praises Nottingham Forest decision in West Ham message
Nottingham Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Gary Lineker sends West Ham message that questions key Leicester City decision
Latest Leicester City news from LeicestershireLive as Gary Lineker praises West Ham United's win over Manchester United
Leicester Mercury