The hero of the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Abdul Samad, who took his team home with a final ball six, said that Glenn Phillips was the game-changer for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Another nerve-wracking last-over finish saw Sunrisers Hyderabad notch their fourth win of the season, a much-needed one, as they beat Rajasthan Royals in a thriller.