Live action, analysis, and reaction from Craven Cottage as Leicester City take on Fulham in a huge game in their battle to avoid relegation out of the Premier League.Full Article
Fulham v Leicester City live: Team news and match updates
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Queens Park Rangers vs Bristol City live: Build-up, team news and updates from Loftus Road
Bristol Post
All the build-up, live match action and reaction as the Robins looks to end their final league game of the season on a high
Leicester City v Everton live: Team news and match updates
Leicester Mercury
Notts County vs York LIVE: Team news, match updates and reaction
Nottingham Post