Colts' Jim Irsay: Any Commanders contact with Andrew Luck violated NFL rules
Published
ESPN reported Washington contacted QB Andrew Luck. The Colts still hold the rights to Luck, who had three years left on his contract when he retired.
Published
ESPN reported Washington contacted QB Andrew Luck. The Colts still hold the rights to Luck, who had three years left on his contract when he retired.
ESPN's John Keim reported that the Commanders had contacted retired quarterback Andrew Luck over a possible comeback. Colts owner..