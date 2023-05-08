Ishan Kishan Named KL Rahul’s Replacement For WTC Final Against Australia
Ishan Kishan has been named as KL Rahul's replacement for the WTC final against Australia at the Oval from June 7.Full Article
WTC Finals: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Ishan Kishan as KL Rahul's replacement.
Injured KL Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy for the same.