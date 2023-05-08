Northampton seal promotion to League One as Sam Hoskins' 22nd goal of the season earns them victory over Tranmere.Full Article
Northampton beat Tranmere to seal promotion to League One
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tranmere Rovers 0-1 Northampton Town: Sam Hoskins scores as Cobblers seal promotion to League One
Northampton seal promotion to League One as Sam Hoskins' 22nd goal of the season earns them victory over Tranmere.
BBC News
Tranmere Rovers 0-1 Northampton Town: Will Hoskins scores as Cobblers seal promotion to League One
Northampton seal promotion to League One as Sam Hoskins' 22nd goal of the season earns them victory over Tranmere.
BBC Sport