WVU men's basketball coach Bob Huggins apologizes for using homophobic slur on radio show
Published
West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins apologized for using a homophobic slur multiple times during a radio appearance Monday.
Published
West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins apologized for using a homophobic slur multiple times during a radio appearance Monday.
West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins made anti-LGBTQ comments directed at Xavier basketball fans during a recent..
Bob Huggins, 69, the longtime West Virginia men's basketball coach, apologized on Monday after using an anti-gay slur in an..