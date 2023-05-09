Latest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive after the Reds' vital win over Southampton in the Premier League.Full Article
Morgan Gibbs-White reveals Nottingham Forest plan which produced vital Southampton win
Nottingham Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Nottingham Forest out of bottom three after thrilling win over Southampton
Nottingham Forest took a huge step towards Premier League safety with a dramatic 4-3 win over Southampton, whose impending..
SoccerNews.com