Kevin De Bruyne 'missile' cancels out Vinicius rocket as Man City peg back Real Madrid

Kevin De Bruyne 'missile' cancels out Vinicius rocket as Man City peg back Real Madrid

Daily Star

Published

Manchester City will return to the Etihad Stadium knowing a win will see them through to a second-ever Champions League final, thanks to a second-half rocket from Kevin De Bruyne

Full Article