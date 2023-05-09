Manchester City will return to the Etihad Stadium knowing a win will see them through to a second-ever Champions League final, thanks to a second-half rocket from Kevin De BruyneFull Article
Kevin De Bruyne 'missile' cancels out Vinicius rocket as Man City peg back Real Madrid
Madrid and Man City in the balance after wonder strikes
Real Madrid and Manchester City finished 1-1 in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal. World-class goals by Vinicius Jr..
