Kevin de Bruyne remains the brilliant football brain behind Manchester City's operation on the pitch after their draw at Real Madrid, says Phil McNulty.Full Article
'If Haaland doesn't get you, De Bruyne will'
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Fans can't believe Man City denied 'all-timer' Premier League goal by Erling Haaland miss
Daily Star
Fans were left in disbelief as Erling Haaland showed he is human after robbing Kevin De Bruyne of an ‘all-time’ Premier League..
Advertisement
More coverage
HIGHLIGHTS! Southampton 1-4 Man City | HAALAND DOUBLE AND RECORD-BREAKING DE BRUYNE INSPIRE WIN
Erling Haaland took his Premier League goal tally to 30 goals and Kevin De Bruyne became the quickest player to 100 assists in..
Rumble