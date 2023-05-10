Nuggets stay unbeaten at home, take 3-2 lead on Suns behind Nikola Jokic triple-double

Nuggets stay unbeaten at home, take 3-2 lead on Suns behind Nikola Jokic triple-double

USATODAY.com

Published

The Nuggets have yet to lose in Denver this postseason, defeating the Suns in Game 5 on the strength of Nikola Jokic's triple-double.

Full Article