Nuggets stay unbeaten at home, take 3-2 lead on Suns behind Nikola Jokic triple-double
The Nuggets have yet to lose in Denver this postseason, defeating the Suns in Game 5 on the strength of Nikola Jokic's triple-double.
Nikola Jokic notched his 10th career triple double to help the Denver Nuggets get closer to a Western Conference Finals..
Nikola Jokic passed Wilt Chamberlain (again) and put the Nuggets on the verge of advancing over the Suns.