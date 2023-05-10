Reaction to Man City's 1-1 draw in their Champions League semi-final first leg at Real Madrid and latest football news.Full Article
Champions League reaction after Man City draw at Real Madrid
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New footage shows Kevin De Bruyne wondergoal shouldn't have been allowed to stand
Daily Star
Man City's thrilling 1-1 draw with Real Madrid has stirred up controversy after post-match footage with the help of 3D technology..
Advertisement
More coverage
-
Madrid and Man City in the balance after wonder strikes
Deutsche Welle
-
Haaland disappoints in first big game at Real Madrid but UCL draw fine for Man City
ESPN
-
Kevin De Bruyne rocket earns Manchester City first-leg draw with Real Madrid
SoccerNews.com
-
Kevin de Bruyne stunner levels scores in Champions League semi final
Brisbane Times