West Ham United manager David Moyes has provided an injury update on French centre-back Kurt Zouma ahead of the Hammers' Europa Conference League semi-final first leg clash against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday nightFull Article
David Moyes provides Kurt Zouma injury update ahead of West Ham’s AZ Alkmaar clash
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Every word David Moyes said on West Ham's AZ Alkmaar win, referee, Said Benrahma and Kurt Zouma
West Ham United manager David Moyes spoke to the media at length on Thursday night following the Hammers' Europa Conference League..
Football.london