TE Foster Moreau, who has Hodgkin lymphoma, signs with Saints for three years, per report
Published
NFL tight end Foster Moreau, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma earlier this year, is proceeding again with his football career.
Tight end Foster Moreau, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma earlier this year, has agreed to a three-year, $12 million..