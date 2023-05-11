Breaking: William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko to miss rest of season amid Arsenal injury blow
Published
Arsenal injury news: Gunners duo William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko to miss rest of season through injuryFull Article
Published
Arsenal injury news: Gunners duo William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko to miss rest of season through injuryFull Article
All the latest Arsenal injury news ahead of their Premier League clash against Brighton on Sunday afternoon
Arsenal injury news: William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko are set to miss the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign according to..