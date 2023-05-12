Bill Russell 1957 rookie card sells for $660,000
A 1957 Topps Bill Russell rookie card has sold for $660,000 at auction, making it the third-most-expensive vintage (pre-1980) basketball card of all time.Full Article
It's now the most expensive Russell trading card and the third-most expensive pre-1980s basketball card of all time