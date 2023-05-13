Chelsea are set to face Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge this afternoon as Frank Lampard looks to pick up back-to-back wins for the first time since returning as caretaker managerFull Article
N'Golo Kante absent from Chelsea squad with groin injury after Frank Lampard update
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Frank Lampard confirms mixed Chelsea injury news ahead of Nottingham Forest clash
The latest Nottingham Forest news as the Chelsea boss has given the latest injury update on his squad ahead of the Premier League..
Nottingham Post