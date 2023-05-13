Eagles QB Hurts earns master's from Oklahoma
Published
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts received his master's degree in human relations from Oklahoma on Friday.Full Article
Published
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts received his master's degree in human relations from Oklahoma on Friday.Full Article
The 24-year-old pro footballer earned a master's degree in human relations from Oklahoma, where he transferred as a graduate..
It's been an incredible offseason for the Philadelphia QB