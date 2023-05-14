The Leeds event is named in honour of ex-rugby league player Burrow, who has motor neurone disease.Full Article
Sinfield carries Rob Burrow over marathon finish
The emotional moment came at the end of the first Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.